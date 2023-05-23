Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 gets new Dark Knight edition

May 23, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

Yamaha has updated its popular YZF-R15 V4 with a new ‘Dark Knight’ edition that costs ₹1.82 lakh.

This new colourway for the R15 dresses the bike up almost entirely in black, sprinkled with gold highlights for the Yamaha and R15 logos and golden alloy wheels. Currently, the R15 V4 is available in four colours — Red (₹1.81 lakh), Dark Knight (₹1.82 lakh), Blue and Intensity White (both priced at ₹1.86 lakh).

Mechanically, this edition is identical to the standard bike, which means the liquid-cooled, 155cc, single-cylinder engine is carried over unchanged, making 18.4hp and 14.2Nm. Suspending the deltabox frame nestling this little mill are a USD fork and monoshock. The R15 gets a 282mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, mated to a dual-channel ABS setup.

The Yamaha R15 V4 rivals the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 (₹1.92 lakh and ₹2.02 lakh) and KTM RC 200 (₹2.18 lakh) in India and joining this trio of small-capacity, fully-faired sportbikes soon will be the Hero Karizma XMR.