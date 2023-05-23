HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 gets new Dark Knight edition

May 23, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

Team Autocar

Yamaha has updated its popular YZF-R15 V4 with a new ‘Dark Knight’ edition that costs ₹1.82 lakh.

This new colourway for the R15 dresses the bike up almost entirely in black, sprinkled with gold highlights for the Yamaha and R15 logos and golden alloy wheels. Currently, the R15 V4 is available in four colours — Red (₹1.81 lakh), Dark Knight (₹1.82 lakh), Blue and Intensity White (both priced at ₹1.86 lakh).

Mechanically, this edition is identical to the standard bike, which means the liquid-cooled, 155cc, single-cylinder engine is carried over unchanged, making 18.4hp and 14.2Nm. Suspending the deltabox frame nestling this little mill are a USD fork and monoshock. The R15 gets a 282mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, mated to a dual-channel ABS setup.

The Yamaha R15 V4 rivals the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 (₹1.92 lakh and ₹2.02 lakh) and KTM RC 200 (₹2.18 lakh) in India and joining this trio of small-capacity, fully-faired sportbikes soon will be the Hero Karizma XMR.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.