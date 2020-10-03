Yamaha Ray ZR: Fuel efficiency, a smooth motor and light kerb weight

The most significant difference between the Ray ZR and Yamaha’s other new 125cc scooter, the Fascino, is the styling

Yamaha’s Ray ZR is designed to appeal to a younger audience, and here is what it is like.

At the handlebar, you will find a little windscreen with a unique LED DRL. While it does seem over the top, some may find the cyclops-looking front end rather appealing. The side panels look sporty and rake upwards to meet a matte black section that houses the tail-light.

The extensive bodywork and the new platform have resulted in a relatively larger scooter. Despite this, Yamaha has brought the kerb weight down to an impressive 99kg, which makes it one of the lightest 125cc scooters. There is a fairly spacious 21-litre boot, but no underseat storage light.

Unlike the Fascino, the Ray ZR does feature digital instrumentation. While it is quite informative, it is nowhere close to that of its direct rival, the TVS Ntorq 125.

Specifications Engine 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel injected

Max Power (hp @ rpm) 8.2hp at 6500rpm

Max Torque (nm @ rpm) 9.7Nm at 5000rpm

Weight (kg) 99kg

Wheel base (mm) 1280mm

Ground Clearance (mm) 145mm

Seat height(mm) 785mm

Fuel Tank capacity (lts) 5.2 litres

Front Brake Type Disc

Rear Brake Type Drum

Front Suspension Telescopic fork

Rear Suspension Monoshock

Front Tyre 90/90-12

Rear Tyre 110/90-10

The Ray ZR puts out 8.2hp and 9.7Nm of torque, but the low kerb weight puts it among the quickest scooters in India. In wet conditions, the scooter managed to get to 60kph in just 8.46sec and the roll on-test figures were impressive too. This scooter performs well and the motor remains smooth throughout.

The low kerb weight is a gift that keeps on giving, with the scooter’s fuel efficiency being an impressive 56.79kpl in the city and 62.80kpl on the highway. The stop-start feature is another contributing factor. Unfortunately, the system does not start as quickly as it should when you twist the accelerator. The Ray ZR’s slightly different seat does help to a minor extent, but most of its rivals are more comfortable. The Ray uses a 12-inch front- and 10-inch rear-wheel setup that offers decent handling and stability. The brakes on this scooter are not the best feeling, but they get the Ray ZR to a stop quite quickly.

The Ray ZR 125 has a lot going for it, but it misses out on some features, and the comfort factor could improve. On the upside, it performs well while also being quite fuel efficient. With prices ranging from ₹69,530 for the drum brake variant to ₹73,530 for the disc brake equipped Street Rally variant, the Ray ZR is a very competent product, but not a game changer.