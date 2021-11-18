Motoring

Yamaha presents YZF-R15S

The Yamaha YZF-R15S v3.0 has just been launched at ₹ 1.57 lakh(ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is essentially the YZF-R15 v3.0 with a single seat.

The R15 v3.0 comes with a ‘unibody seat’ unlike the regular bike that comes with supersport style split-seat set-up.

Apart from this, the YZF-R15S v3.0 is identical to the standard R15 v3.0. To reiterate, the bike is powered by a 155cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine that produces 18.6hp at 10,000rpm, and 14.1Nm of torque at 8,500rpm.

The Yamaha YZF-R15S v3.0 is on sale at Yamaha showrooms across India and is available in the ‘Racing Blue’ colour only. It will be sold alongside the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 model. The R15S costs about ₹ 13,000 less than the YZF-R15 V4.

