Watch | Kia Seltos test drive and review

South Korean auto-maker Kia Motors has launched its SUV Seltos at a starting price of ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom India.) The top-most model is priced at ₹15.99 lakh. This is the company’s first offering in India. The company which has its manufacturing facility at Ananthpur in Andhra Pradesh will start delivery of the vehicle from August 22. It has set up 192 dealerships in 160 cities.

The SUV designed by Kia for India is available in petrol and diesel versions. The company has received over 32,000 bookings. Already 5,000 units have been manufactured and the company will ramp up production for quick delivery.

The Seltos is BS-VI compliant from day one and is available in both manual and automatic versions.