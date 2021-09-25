Volkswagen Tiguan to be reintroduced after facelift

Volkswagen will re-introduce the five-seat Tiguan in India in November. VW had discontinued the SUV in India back in April 2020 when the brand transitioned to the BS6 era. The facelifted SUV was already showcased by Volkswagen earlier this year, and has gone from being a diesel powered model to a petrol-only model.

On the design front, the new facelifted Tiguan still comes with a neat, squared off look, much like the pre-facelift model. However, VW has now fitted it with a new LED Matrix headlight design, a tweaked grille, revised front bumper and new 18-inch alloy wheels — all to help differentiate it from its predecessor. At the rear, there is a reprofiled bumper, new LED elements in the taillights and the Tiguan lettering has moved to the centre of the tailgate.

Inside, the Tiguan facelift is similar in design and layout to the Allspace, with the only notable change being the climate control system touchscreen that replaces traditional buttons and knobs. The new Tiguan will come well equipped as well with six airbags, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and leather seats.

Under the hood, the new Tiguan will come with the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 190hp and 320Nm, like in the Tiguan Allspace. VW has dropped the 143hp, 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine from its range altogether. The TSI engine will be paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and an all-wheel-drive will be offered as standard.

The five-seat Tiguan facelift will continue to take on the other premium monocoque SUVs, namely, the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.