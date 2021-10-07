Volkswagen launches Polo, Vento Matte editions in India

Volkswagen has launched the Polo and Vento Matte Editions in India. Prices for the limited edition model have been pegged at ₹ 10 lakh for the hatchback, while the Vento gets the special treatment from ₹ 11.94 lakh onwards (all prices, ex-showroom, India).

The Polo Matt edition is based on the range topping Polo GT and carries a similar price tag.

The Vento Matte edition is based on the Highline and Highline Plus automatic variants. Volkswagen is offering the two Matte edition variants at an offer price of ₹ 11.94 lakh and ₹ 13.34 lakh respectively. The standard price for the two variants are ₹ 13.05 lakh and ₹ 14.45 lakh, respectively.

With the special edition, the hatchback and sedan get a carbon steel grey matt paint finish, which also flows over the roof and front and rear bumpers. The wing mirrors, door handles and spoiler, however, get a contrasting black gloss finish.

The interiors of the Polo and Vento Matt edition have received no special treatment over standard models.

Moreover, VW has also made no changes to the equipment list. As such, the limited-run Polo gets features such as 16-inch alloy wheels, auto dimming interior rear view mirror, 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, and auto air conditioning.

Except its 15-inch alloys and dual-tone leatherette upholstery, the matt grey Vento Highline AT shares much of its equipment list with its hatchback sibling. The Highline Plus AT, however, goes a step further with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, DRLs and a rear parking camera.

Both the special edition models are powered by the company’s 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that puts out 110hp and 172Nm of torque. VW has limited the Matt edition to just the automatic version, with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.