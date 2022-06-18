TVS to launch 2 new bikes

Team Autocar June 18, 2022 18:17 IST

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch a new motorcycle on July 6. While there is no clear indication yet about what they will be, there are chances that it could either be the TVS Zeppelin or the street naked version of the Apache RR 310, which was also rumoured to be in the works.

The TVS Zeppelin was showcased in concept form at the 2018 Auto Expo in India. It was TVS’ take on a cruiser motorcycle – a power cruiser to be specific. The Zeppelin concept featured an all-new 20hp, 18.5Nm, 220cc single-cylinder engine paired to a five-speed gearbox. Additionally, the concept used a patented Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) system. TVS took it a step further with an e-boost function that brings in added performance from a 1,200W regenerative assist motor – powered by a 48V Li-ion battery – when needed. The Zeppelin concept has a claimed top speed of 130kph.

The other possibility is that the manufacturer will launch the street naked version of the Apache RR 310. TVS confirmed that this bike was in the works back in 2020. Built on the same platform as the BMW G 310 R, the RR 310 is expected to feature its own flavour, be it in terms of design or the way it performs. In fact, TVS has been steadily enhancing the TVS Apache RR 310, by offering segment firsts like fully adjustable suspension, introducing ride modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Expect some of these features to make it to the street naked bike too.

All said, it is only a matter of days before TVS unveils the new motorcycle that it claims will herald a ‘new way of life.’