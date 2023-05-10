TVS Raider 125 crosses 3 lakh mark

May 10, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The Raider 125 is the second success story for TVS in the 125cc two-wheeler space, the NTorq being the first.

Launched on September 16, 2021, the Raider has — in a span of 19 months — sold 3,16,130 units in the domestic market. The numbers from last fiscal translate into average monthly sales of 19,948 units.

Of the total 9,10,376 motorcycles, which TVS sold in FY2023 (up 29%), the Raider 125 accounted for a 26% share. This is not bad for a product that is just over a year old in the domestic market. The Raider 125 has a fair number of rivals, including the Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar NS 125, Honda SP 125 and CB Shine as well as the Hero Glamour and Super Splendor.

One of the TVS Raider 125’s standout elements is its athletic-looking styling. It gets a muscular tank, snazzy headlight, minimalist tail-lamp and a split seat. Clearly, the styling has more than a hint of sportiness when compared to the staid designs of most of its rivals, which seems to have paid off for the Raider 125.

Other than the Bajaj Pulsar NS125, the Raider 125 is the only other 125cc motorcycle in India to offer a monoshock. In October 2022, the TVS Raider 125 became the first in its segment to be equipped with a TFT cluster, voice recognition and a host of advanced connectivity tech features.