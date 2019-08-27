TVS Ntorq 125 faces off Ather 450

We are rapidly approaching a dilemma in the two-wheeler realm, where the electric revolution looms just around the corner and it seems like the comparisons have become inescapable. At this point, any comparison would solely be to explore whether EVs can be a realistic alternative to regular scooters; and that’s why we decided it would be fun to pitch India’s best e-scooter against our favourite 125cc combustion engine scooter, the Ntorq 125.

We first rode the Ather 450 last year and it changed our perception of what an e-scooter should be like, and in terms of performance, we found it to be equivalent to a standard 125cc scooter.

Before we head any further, the huge price difference between the two has to be addressed. The Ather’s ₹1.14 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru) price makes it cost around ₹30,000 more than the TVS, but it targets niche customers who are willing to pay a premium. A more price-effective Ather is in the works, but that’s a long time away, so we decided to ignore the prices and dive straight into the differences.

The Ather 450 is a smart scooter. Its large, 7.0-inch, full-colour capacitive touchscreen is so capable, that it’s more of a user interface than instrumentation. It even comes with a SIM card that provides the required internet connection for all the connected features, including navigation. Additionally, pairing it to the Ather app on your smartphone allows you to track its location and send it to your desired destination for navigation even before you get on it. The 450 also gets auto-cancelling turn signals and guide-me-home lights, as well as reverse park assist.

By comparison, the Ntorq is not touch-responsive at all. Still, it uses a fully digital cluster that has segment-first features like Bluetooth connectivity and a basic navigation system. But, while this is the most advanced you’ll find on a petrol-powered scooter, it’s far more basic than the Ather’s. However, it does have an interesting Sport mode that displays your lap times, top speed and more.

With the 450, Ather believes it has created a competitor to a conventional scooter and not some freaky experimental alternative; and the way it’s styled validates that. Aside from the artistically designed exposed frame that holds the seat mount, it has a familiar narrow and tall stance that is mildly reminiscent of Aprilia’s SR range. Meanwhile, the designers at TVS managed to find the sweet spot between a sporty and a family-oriented scooter. The Ntorq gets an LED tail-light, DRL and under-seat light. However, every other light continues to be halogen-type, while the Ather uses LEDs all around.

On the road is where a clear distinction emerges between the two scooters. While the TVS (at 9.4hp) has a 2.1hp advantage, the Ather makes nearly double the torque at 20.5Nm. However, both scooters aren’t that far off when it comes to their weights; the Ather, at 118kg, is just 2kg heavier than the Ntorq. The Ather 450 has two modes — Ride and Sport. We spent most of our time in the latter because ‘Ride’ holds back the performance quite significantly. In Sport mode, it was neck and neck with TVS up to 60kph in our acceleration tests. However, the Ntorq’s 125cc, petrol engine is a lot more potent beyond 60kph.

The 450 comes equipped with a rear disc brake, which is quite uncommon in scooters in India. While it’s a nice touch, it locks up easily, despite having CBS. Ather says it is working on the fine-tuning, though. The Ntorq we tested didn’t have CBS or a rear disc, but still managed to go from 60-0kph in an identical distance of 20.3m as the Ather.

Both scooters also run a telescopic fork-and-monoshock setup, with 12-inch wheels at either end. The ride quality on both is more biased towards sporty than comfy, but it never feels harshly stiff on either. Still, it’s the TVS that offers a slightly more comfortable ride. As speeds get a bit higher, the Ntorq feels more stable as well. There’s no denying that EVs are the way forward and the Ather — with its impressive quality, long features list and sprightly performance — gives a good taste of what lies ahead.