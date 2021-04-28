TVS Apache RTR 160 4V assures greater fuel efficiency

TVS’ Glide Through Technology, or GTT, makes it an easy motorcycle to ride in slow moving traffic too

It is almost as if TVS does not rest when it comes to rolling out little updates for its motorcycles, the Apache line-up in particular. In late 2019, the manufacturer introduced the facelifted iterations of the popular Apache RTR 160 4V and the RTR 200 4V. A few months ago, the latter got another, rather substantial, improvement; and now, it is the smaller 160’s turn.

At the midst of it all

For starters, there is the updated engine. TVS has managed to churn out an additional 1.61 hp making it the most powerful engine in its class. Peak torque is impressive as well with 14.73 Nm produced at 7,250 rpm. Our performance tests showed that the Apache is also one of the quickest bikes in its segment.

It is outpaced to 60kph (by just 0.05sec) by its rival from Bajaj, but it is the quickest motorcycle to 100kph, getting there in 15.93sec. These numbers, combined with a smooth and free-revving engine, result in a rather sprightly motorcycle. It is only towards the very upper limit of the rev band that you can feel, and hear, vibrations from the foot pegs and the front end. The throttle response is crisp, too, and that improves the overall riding experience.

As was the case with the 2020 model, the 160 4V features TVS’ Glide Through Technology, or GTT, making it a very easy motorcycle to ride in slow moving traffic. The GTT, essentially, works like the creep function in an automatic transmission equipped car, allowing the rider to keep moving without the need to feed any throttle. It is a natural feeling system that works in the first three gears, with each subsequent gear offering a slightly higher ‘cruising’ speed.

Speaking of cruising, the 160 4V will sit comfortably between 90-95 kph all day long, and while it can stay at a constant 115kph, it does feel a little stressed at those speeds. If you are a stickler for good fuel efficiency, this Apache will not disappoint. In our tests, the bike returned 43.24 kpl in the city and 50.76 kpl on the highway.























On its toes

The RTR 160 4V has always been a capable and easy bike to ride fast. The bike uses a conventional telescopic fork and monoshock that offer a plush ride. This setup is also quite adept at going around corners very well, in a manner that feels intuitive. With the 2021 model, TVS also managed to shave off two kgs. While it is not a difference you will immediately notice, it does play a part.

The only downside to the comfort is the ergonomics. The Apache has a predominantly relaxed riding position, but the foot pegs are a little rear-set and sit high up. It is not something that will bother you over short distances, but if you are over 5ft 10in, this does feel a little cramped over longer stints.

The Apache RTR 160 4V is one of TVS’ most popular motorcycles, and there is good reason to see why. It offers impressive performance, everyday practicality, and with prices starting at ₹1.08 lakh, it is also great value for money.

Despite being part of a heavily competitive segment, the RTR 160 4V remains one of the top contenders. Is it at the very top though? That is a question we hope to answer soon.