Toyota relaunches Innova Crysta

March 21, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

Toyota has relaunched the Innova Crysta with prices starting at ₹19.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is offered in G, GX, VX and the top-spec ZX trims, and gets a slightly refreshed front fascia as part of the update. It will be sold alongside the newly launched Innova Hycross.

The prices for the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta range from ₹19.13 lakh for the base G variant with 7 seats and goes all the way up to ₹20.09 lakh for the GX variant with 7 seats. Prices for the top-spec ZX trim are yet to be announced.

The Innova Crysta will be available to private, corporate and tourist taxi operators. However, the taxi operators will have to pay a registration fee of ₹17,850 (in Mumbai), making the Innova Crysta’s on-road prices affordable to them.

Late last year, Toyota phased out the 2.4-litre diesel engine in the Innova Crysta, and sold it only with the 2.7-litre petrol engine before discontinuing the MPV completely. Now, the diesel engine makes a comeback in the relaunched Crysta, and it is mated to a manual gearbox.

This will be the first time Toyota will sell two Innova models together. However, there are clear differences between the two as the Crysta gets only a diesel engine, while the Hycross gets petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains.

While the new Crysta looks unchanged, you do notice subtle changes to the front fascia. These include a slightly smaller yet prominent front grille, redesigned bumper and new fog lamp housing. However, in profile, and at the back, Toyota has not changed the design of the popular MPV.

Of the four trims, the ZX is the only one which comes with a 7-seat configuration exclusively, while the others are available as both 7-and-8 seaters.

The Crysta comes with features such as powered driver seat adjustment, multi-zone climate control, picnic tables for second row, leather seats in higher variants, ambient lighting and one-touch tumble for the second row. It also gets an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Crysta gets seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and hill-start assist. All Crystas will now come with three-point seatbelts as standard for all passengers.