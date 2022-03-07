Tic, tac, toe which car do I choose?

In a toss up between the Jeep Compass, Seltos and Hector, which would you recommend for long trips, besides regular city use? Manual or auto?Kiran Boal, Bengaluru

All three cars belong to different segments. The feature-packed Seltos is the most compact of the lot, and its size makes it the easiest to maneuver in the city, whereas the Hector is larger and most spacious of the bunch. The Jeep is the nicest to drive, and for long journeys or for mild off-roading, this is the best option.

I am big fan of the VW Polo and want to buy one. When will Volkswagen launch the sixth gen Polo in India?

Vivek Rupernder Gopu

Volkswagen does not have any immediate plans to launch the new sixth-gen Polo in India any time soon.

I am looking for a mid-size SUV within a budget of ₹ 25 lakh and am confused between the Creta, Compass, Scorpio and MG Hector. My daily commute is around 20 kms and occasional trips with my family of four. Do suggest other options in the same price range.

Abhishek Naidu

The new Mahindra XUV700 is the one to go for, however, the waiting period stretching over a year could be a deal-breaker. If you enjoy driving, the Volkswagen Taigun 1.5DSG or the Skoda Kushaq 1.5DSG are worth considering. The Hyundai Creta is a car you can not go wrong with.

I have been driving Honda 110cc for the past nine years and the vehicle is doing just fine. Now I am looking for an upgrade. I am 5ft-7inches tall and travel 20kms a day, mostly for work. I am looking for a two wheeler with less maintenance and have shortlisted the TVS Jupiter, Honda 125cc 5G and Ntorc. Which one should I choose?

Ravikumar R

TVS Jupiter 125cc is the one to go for as it has a comfortable seat with good foot space, ample storage beneath the seat, and its new-generation 125cc engine makes it that much nicer to ride.

I am planning to buy a car within the budget of ₹ 12 lakh. I test drove a Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Venue. Though both are different-segment cars, which car would you suggest? I am from Kolkata and usually drive within the city. Should I consider the Honda Amaze.

Payel Roy Chowdhury

The Hyundai Venue being a compact SUV has strengths such as good ground clearance and higher seating, in addition to its compact dimensions which make it easier to maneuver and park. Go for the Venue if rear seat space or boot capacity is not your priority.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in