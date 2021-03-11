Motoring

Tata Tiago XTA launched

Tata has launched the new Tiago XTA priced at ₹ 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new AMT variant costs about ₹ 50,000 more than its manual counterpart, the XT, and is positioned below the already available XZA variant.

Compared to its manual counterpart, the XTA gets all the same equipment including dual airbags, ABS, day-night rear-view mirror, rear parking sensors with a display, Harman-sourced audio system with bluetooth and USB connectivity, steering-mounted controls, manual AC, LED digital instrument readout and front and rear power windows. The only point of difference between the two variants is the gearbox — the 86hp, 1.2-litre petrol unit is paired with a 5-speed AMT unit in the XTA.

