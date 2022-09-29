Tata Tiago EV rolls out in India

Tata has launched the Tiago EV in India at a starting price of ₹8.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India). This makes it one of the most affordable four-wheeler EVs priced under ₹10 lakh in the country.

The Tiago EV costs ₹3.1 lakh more than the internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered Tiago, and these prices are only applicable for the first 10,000 customers, of which 2,000 are reserved for existing Nexon EV and Tigor EV customers.

Tata’s first electric hatchback sits below the Tigor EV in the brand’s line-up and will be available in four trims — XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux. Bookings for the Tata Tiago EV hatchback will open from October 10, with deliveries beginning in January.

The Tiago EV gets two lithium-ion battery pack options — 19.2kWh and 24kWh — with IP67 rating for dust and water resistance on the battery and motor, and both of them have a warranty of 8 years/1,60,000km. The 19.2kWh battery has a claimed MIDC range of 250km, while the larger battery gets a claimed MIDC range of 315km — 9km more than the Tigor EV’s ARAI certified range with the larger battery pack.

It is powered by Tata’s Ziptron high-voltage architecture that uses a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces 74hp and 114Nm with the larger 24kWh battery, while the smaller 19.2kWh variants produce 61hp and 110Nm. According to Tata, variants with the larger battery can sprint from 0-60kph in 5.7 seconds, while ones with the smaller battery can do it in 6.2 seconds.

Tata claims the Tiago EV is also capable of fast charging, and both battery packs can be topped up from 10% to 80% in just 57 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger. The manufacturer states that with the standard 3.3kW home charger, the 19.2kWh battery can be charged from 10%-100% in 5 hours 5 minutes, while the 24kWh battery takes 6 hours 20 minutes. Similarly, with the optional 7.2kW AC fast charger, the former takes 2 hours 35 minutes, and the latter takes 3 hours 35 minutes.

The Tiago EV’s design is similar to the ICE-powered hatchback. However, to differentiate it as an EV, it sports electric blue accents around the body and headlamps. Additionally, tri-arrow Y-shaped elements have been incorporated in the air dam as well as on the now closed-off grille, while the 14-inch hyperstyle wheel design is also unique to the Tiago EV. It will be available in five colours — Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist.

The cabin is nearly identical to the ICE Tiago. However, Tata has given the Tiago EV blue accents on the interior as well as leatherette steering wheel and seats to differentiate it from the petrol-powered version. The gear lever has also been replaced with a rotary dial for the drive mode selector and features a Sports mode. Interestingly, the Tiago EV misses out on a spare wheel, but gets a puncture repair kit. This is due to the battery pack taking up space in the 240-litre boot.

In terms of equipment, the Tiago EV gets 45 connected car features via the ZConnect app, hill start and descent assist, TPMS, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, push button start/stop and cruise control. It also gets multi-mode regen — first introduced with the Nexon EV Max — with four levels.