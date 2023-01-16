Tata Tiago EV Blitz to launch soon

January 16, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST

Tata has showcased the Tiago EV Blitz, essentially a sportier version of the Tiago EV that was launched in September 2022. The Blitz gets cosmetic upgrades to add to its sporty credentials.

Up front, the Tiago EV Blitz does not feature the blue accents that are seen on other EV models by Tata. Instead, it gets an all-black trim under the headlamps and the closed-off grille. Where the standard Tiago EV gets Y-shaped motifs in the air dam finished in body colour, the Blitz gets angular slats that converge in the middle, finished in gloss black.

In profile, the new elements on the Blitz include flared wheel arches finished off in gloss black and 15-inch wheels — last seen on the Tiago JTP — also finished in black. While the Tiago EV Blitz still gets a black roof and black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), it misses out on black accents on the door handles seen on the standard Tiago EV. The only differentiating factor at the rear is the black spoiler which is finished in body colour on the Tiago EV.

However, the easiest way to identify a Tiago EV Blitz is badging. It gets a blue bolt motif next to EV badges on the front grille, front doors and tailgate. Inside, the Tiago EV Blitz is largely similar to the regular Tiago EV, except for the blue bolt motif stitched into the head restraints.

Tata has mentioned that the Tiago EV Blitz will be launched in FY2024.