Tata Nexon XM+ (S) launched; replaces Nexon XZ

The new Tata Nexon variant has been added to the compact SUVs line-up. Priced from ₹ 9.75 lakh-11.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Nexon XM+(S) trim sits above the existing XM(S) and replaces the previously available Nexon XZ. The Tata Nexon XM+(S) gets a few additional features over the XM(S) that are borrowed from the discontinued XZ as well as the higher-placed XZ+ trim.

Over the features that are already offered on the XM(S) trim, the Nexon XM+(S) gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, borrowed from the XZ, with a cooled glove box, rear AC vents, a 12V rear power socket and a shark fin antenna, which come from the XZ+ trim.

The discontinued XZ trim was only available with a manual gearbox for both petrol and diesel engines, the XM+(S) also features automatic gearbox options for both engines. With this update, the Tata Nexon will be available in the following eight trims — XE, XM, XM(S), XM+(S), XZ+, XZ+(HS), XZ+(O) and XZ+(P).

Tata Motors recently hiked the prices of all its cars and SUVs, citing an increase in input costs. The Nexon saw the prices of the diesel XM(S) variants go up by a maximum of Rs 15,000, while all other variants saw a uniform hike of ₹ 5,000. Prices for the Nexon SUV now range between ₹ 7.60 lakh-13.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).