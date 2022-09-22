Tata Nexon crosses four lakh production mark

Tata has surpassed the four lakh production mark for the Nexon five years after the compact SUV’s launch in September 2017. Tata Motors also launched the XZ+(L) variant at ₹11.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Nexon became India’s bestselling SUV in FY2022 (April 2021-March 2022), and maintains a lead in the April-August 2022 quarter too. It took the Nexon one year and 10 months to reach its first production milestone of 1,00,000 units; another year and 11 months later it reached the 2,00,000 milestone, with the 3,00,000 milestone coming up in the next eight months. The last 1,00,000 units has taken just seven months.

The availability of multiple powertrain options — including an EV — its status of being the first Indian car to achieve five stars in Global NCAP crash tests for adult protection, multiple editions with distinct cosmetic add-ons are some of the reasons behind the Nexon’s popularity in the compact SUV segment.

Tata has added yet another variant, called the XZ+(L), in the Nexon’s extensive portfolio, and it sits between the XZ+(O) and XZ+(P) variants. It gets equipment including a wireless charger, an air purifier and ventilated seats. The XZ+(L) is available with both petrol, diesel engines and manual, AMT gearboxes.

The Nexon takes on a heated compact SUV segment with rivals like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Coming to Tata’s launches this month, the carmaker will introduce the Camo Edition of the Punch on September 22 and launch the all-electric Tiago on September 28.