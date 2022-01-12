Suzuki Motorcycle India crosses 6-million unit milestone

Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out its six millionth two-wheeler at its factory in Gurugram, Haryana. The milestone was achieved 15 years after the company commenced independent operations in India in 2006. The manufacturer had previously operated in a joint venture with TVS between 1982 and 2001.

Satoshi Uchida, MD, Suzuki Motorcycle India, says, “This year marks the completion of Suzuki Motorcycle India’s 15 years in the country. It is heartening to announce the roll out of our six millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product in India from our Gurugram plant. We are grateful to all our customers for the trust and loyalty they have shown in the brand.”

“We are delighted that we could reach this landmark despite the challenges thrown by the second wave and the global semiconductor shortage across the world,” Uchida added.

The Gurugram plant has an annual production capacity of 5,40,000 units and is home to models such as the the company’s top-selling Access 125 scooter, Burgman Street, Gixxer 150 and 250 series, and the recently-launched Avenis 125 scooter, which has ridden out to become the six-millionth scooter off Suzuki’s assembly line. The Avenis was introduced in November 2021.