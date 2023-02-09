Suzuki Gixxer gets new colours

February 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

Suzuki India has launched the updated Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250. The updates include new colourways and the ‘Suzuki Ride Connect’ Bluetooth connectivity system.

The Suzuki Gixxer as well as the Gixxer 250 ranges have received a new set of colours, of which the Metallic Matte Stellar Blue on the Gixxer 250 naked, looks striking. The Gixxer SF 250 is also available in matte colours, but the most attractive option is the now-defunct Suzuki MotoGP team colours.

The other significant update that the Suzuki Gixxer range has received is the Suzuki Ride Connect. Using a dedicated app, riders can pair their smartphone and receive incoming calls and SMS alerts as well as turn-by-turn navigation details. This is a similar to a system seen in the Suzuki V-Strom SX and even the Access 125, Avenis and Burgman Street EX get Bluetooth connectivity.

Thanks to these updates, the prices of the Gixxer series have gone up. The Gixxer street naked, for instance, is dearer by ₹7,000 and now costs ₹1.40 lakh. The Gixxer SF, meanwhile, is priced at ₹1.45 lakh, an increase of ₹8,000.

The Gixxer 250, on the other hand, will set you back by ₹1.95 lakh — a significant bump of ₹14,000. The Gixxer SF 250’s price goes up by ₹10,000 and now costs ₹2.02 lakh.