SsangYong and BYD tie up for EV battery development

Mahindra-owned Korean carmaker SsangYong partners with BYD for the development and supply of batteries for the company’s upcoming all-electric models. The batteries developed under the partnership will first see duty on an upcoming electric SUV from SsangYong, codenamed SsangYong U100, which will go into production in 2023. Both brands have plans to expand the cooperation for joint development of battery packs and EV-only production platforms.

BYD is currently ranked fourth in the world when it comes to EV sales and battery development. The brand also has a decent presence in India with its EV buses used by various government-run city transport undertakings. Additionally, they recently introduced the e6 electric MPV in India.

As far as SsangYong goes, the Mahindra-owned brand is currently under court protection. Edison Motors, a relatively young commercial vehicle firm from South Korea, is expected to take over the SsangYong brand in the near future.

