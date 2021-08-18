Motoring

Sneak peek at all-electric Audi e-tron GT ahead of India launch

Audi India has teased the all-electric e-tron GT ahead of the model’s launch in the coming months. Sharing its underpinnings with the Porsche Taycan, the e-tron GT will be available in two versions in international markets — a regular S version and a performance-oriented RS model.

The standard e-tron GT quattro features a 238hp electric motor powering the front axle and a 435hp motor at the rear axle. Both motors produce a total output of 475hp and 630Nm. The top speed is 245kph, with 0-100kph achievable in 4.1sec. Interestingly, the e-tron GT uses a 2-speed transmission for the rear motor, with a short-ratio first gear for acceleration and a long-ratio second gear for greater efficiency and high-speed performance.

As for the Audi RS e-tron GT, total system output rises to 598hp and 830Nm of torque, thanks to a more powerful rear electric motor. In boost mode, power rises to 646hp, and the RS e-tron GT is capable of 0-100kph in 3.3sec, with a 250kph top speed.

Both versions of the e-tron GT draw power from an 85kWh battery pack. Audi claims a range of 488km for the standard e-tron GT and 472km for the RS e-tron GT.

In terms of design, the e-tron GT has a four-door coupe-like stance, with a heavily sloping roofline, wide track, broad shoulder line and low bonnet. There is also a new interpretation of Audi’s single-frame grille featuring a body-coloured panel with honeycomb-patterning. Other design details include LED headlights and tail-lights with animations for the ‘coming and leaving home’ function.

On the inside, the e-tron GT features a single 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with physical buttons for the climate control. The e-tron dash’s central stack is tilted towards the driver, while the central tunnel houses a small shift-by-wire gear selector switch. Other features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car technology and a wide variety of driver assistance and safety systems.

The Audi e-tron GT is expected to launch in India by October 2021, in both the regular S and RS trims.

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 6:18:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/sneak-peek-at-all-electric-audi-e-tron-gt-ahead-of-india-launch/article35977970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY