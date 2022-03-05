Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched

Following the launch of the Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI on February 28, Skoda has now announced prices for the more powerful 1.5 TSI variants, only available on the top-spec Style trim. The Slavia 1.5 TSI manual has been priced at ₹ 16.19 lakh, while the automatic variant costs ₹ 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With bookings ongoing, deliveries for the 1.5 TSI variants will begin towards the end of March.

The main change lies under the hood, as this version of the Slavia uses the more powerful 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine that puts out 150hp and 250Nm (same as the unit in the Kushaq). This engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Visually, there is no change over the 1.0 TSI model to help differentiate the variants; it too features a well-proportioned and sleek design, with strong ties to the rest of Skoda’s sedan range.

The Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI is only available in the fully-loaded Style trim. This means it comes with all the bells and whistles, including a free-standing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, connected car tech, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, rear AC vents and a sunroof.

Skoda also offers a lot of safety features in this Style trim, including six airbags, an electronic differential system and a tyre pressure monitor.

Rivals for the new Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI are the same as the 1.0 TSI variants: the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and VW Vento.