Skoda slashes Kushaq price

Skoda Kushaq is now priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), thanks to the introduction of the new entry-level Kushaq Active Peace variant that sits below the Kushaq Active (₹ 10.99 lakh). This is the second new variant added by Skoda to the Kushaq SUV line-up.

The new Skoda Kushaq Active Peace variant misses out on the touchscreen infotainment system and speakers that are standard on the erstwhile base variant — the Kushaq Active (₹ 10.99 lakh). The new Kushaq Active Peace still comes with steering-mounted audio controls, which could be useful if buyers choose to fit an aftermarket audio system.

This makes the Kushaq’s entry price cheaper by ₹ 1 lakh, even in comparison to its sister-model, the Volkswagen Taigun, whose pricing starts at ₹ 10.99 lakh for the entry-level Comfortline variant.

As far as engine and gearbox options go, this variant is only available with the 115hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.


