Skoda re-introduces Rapid Rider

Skoda has quietly re-introduced the entry-level Rapid Rider at a price of ₹ 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda had temporarily halted bookings for this variant of its midsize sedan in mid-2020 owing to the stronger than anticipated demand and the variant being sold out for the year.

At ₹ 7.79 lakh,the Rapid Rider is now ₹ 30,000 dearer than the price at which it was launched, though there is no change to the equipment list. As before, you continue to get kit such as auto climate control, rear air-con vents, a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, all four power windows, remote central locking, adjustable front and rear headrests, power-adjustable wing mirrors, rake and reach adjust for the steering wheel, centre armrests for the front and back, and full-wheel covers.

Safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors as standard. Under the hood sits the familiar 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that’s also used in the VW Vento – its sister car – and the Polo, putting out 110hp and 175Nm of torque. The Rider is available only with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Skoda has also revised prices for select variants of the Rapid as well. The Rapid Rider Plus manual and automatic are now priced at ₹ 8.19 lakh and ₹ 9.69 lakh, respectively– about Rs 20,000 more. Similarly, the Rapid Ambition automatic and Rapid Onyx automatic, too, see prices hiked by ₹ 20,000, to ₹ 11.49 lakh and ₹ 11.69 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, India).