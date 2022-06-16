Skoda launches Kushaq Style NSR variant

Skoda has given the Kushaq another update for 2022. The carmaker has introduced a new variant — Style NSR — which sits just below the top-spec Style variant. While it misses out on a few features, the Kushaq range as a whole, gets some additional equipment.

The ‘NSR’ in its name stands for ‘Non Sunroof’. Skoda has deleted rain-sensing wipers and the auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror in this new variant. It also gets a smaller 15-inch spare wheel, instead of the larger 16-inch unit. However, the lack of a sunroof means the Style NSR has space for a sunglass holder, which the top-end model misses. The new trim is available only with the 1.0 TSI motor mated to the 6-speed manual transmission, and at ₹ 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom, India), it costs ₹ 20,000 less than the equivalent Style variant.

Meanwhile, Skoda has introduced more features as standard on the Kushaq range. The midsize SUV now gets the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) from the base variant, while the Style gets a new roof liner and a full-digital instrument cluster. Prices for the Kushaq remain unchanged, at ₹ 11.29 lakh for the base 1.0 TSI Active variant and going up to ₹ 18.79 lakh for the top-end 1.5 TSI Style AT. The updated Kushaq is expected to hit showrooms by the end of this month.

This is not the first equipment update for Kushaq this year. Owing to the global semiconductor shortage, Skoda had introduced Active Peace and Ambition Classic variants, which were available without the touchscreen infotainment system and the automatic climate control panel, respectively. While Active Peace is no longer available, Skoda continues to sell the Ambition Classic. Some of the missing features in the two variants, Skoda says, can be retrofitted later at an additional cost.

Skoda also replaced the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an 8.0-inch unit in both the Kushaq SUV and the Slavia sedan.

There is no change to the powertrain options on the Kushaq and it continues to be powered by a 115hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 150hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. Buyers can opt for a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, depending on the engine.

The Kushaq rivals the Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in the Indian market.