Skoda launches Ambition Classic variant of Kushaq

Skoda has added a new variant to the Kushaq’s line-up. Called the Ambition Classic, it sits one level above the base and is priced at ₹ 12.69 lakh for the manual and ₹ 14.09 lakh for the automatic (ex-showroom, India).

Mechanically, the Kushaq Ambition Classic variant is available only with the 114hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Positioned between the Active and Ambition variants, Skoda has skipped a few features on the Ambition Classic variant — it misses out on automatic climate control and gets black suede seat covers instead of dual-tone fabric seats seen in the Ambition variant.

The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has been retained. Skoda is also offering certain chrome add-ons for the air-vent, boot lid and window line.

The Kushaq Ambition Classic is positioned on par with the Taigun 1.0 Highline, which also sits one level above the base Comfortline, and is priced between ₹ 12.99 lakh and ₹ 14.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). In terms of equipment, the Highline variant gets features such as wireless phone charging, automatic climate control and a 10-inch infotainment screen.

Other rivals to the Kushaq Ambition Classic include entry level variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Astor.