QJ SRC 500: A visual treat with a retro feel

In the past, when one looked specifically for a mid-capacity, air-cooled, single-cylinder retro motorcycle, the options were — Benelli Imperiale 400, Honda CB350s and the Royal Enfields. Joining this bandwagon now is the new-to-India but not new to motorcycles, the Chinese giant QJMotor, which is aiming for a slice in this segment with the SRC 500.

We had a chance to observe both the Imperiale and the SRC side by side. While the QJ is visually similar to Benelli, it is a noticeably larger and heftier motorcycle. In fact, the SRC’s 1,440mm wheelbase is longer than an Interceptor 650, by a significant 42mm. Looks wise, this is an appealing bike; from its retro two-tone bodywork to the generous use of chrome in the rider’s field of view. The paint quality is good, but this particular white/red colourway is not the easiest to keep clean in our conditions.

The retro theme is reinforced by halogen bulbs all around and the headlight does a good job of illuminating the road. The SRC’s fully digital twin-pod display is well laid out and displays relevant data, but I believe the Imperiale’s digi-analogue set-up would have suited the QJ’s retro character more.

Quality is a bit of a letdown with a few eyesores on this otherwise handsome machine. Multitudes of wires, cables and hoses are visible in plain sight, the rider’s footrest is bolted on a crude-looking metal bracket, and the pass switch is pressed every time you fully pull in the clutch lever (something we also faced on the Keeway V302C). Yet, these irritants pale in comparison to this one — there is virtually no gap between the chain and the left ‘leg’ of the centre stand — resulting in an alarming, loud clanking sound as the chain smacks against it when the engine is under load. The company says it is working on this issue.

At 205 kg, the SRC 500 is hefty (10kg more than a Classic 350), and you feel the weight at slow speeds or while moving it around. The weight is also an issue while taking tight U-turns due to its large turning radius. Once you get moving, however, it does get better but you have to be mindful that this is a wide and long bike.

While its 800mm seat height figure seems approachable, it is a bit wide where the tank meets the seat, which splays your legs out a bit. At 5’11”, it was not an issue for me, but shorter riders will be affected by this. On the other hand, taller riders may also find the seat height to be slightly low in relation to the foot pegs. Overall, the riding position is relaxed with your upper body nearly straight and your feet placed neutrally, which is conducive to spending long hours in the saddle.

Plonked in the rather old-school double-cradle frame is a large but simple two-valve, air-cooled, 480cc, single-cylinder mill that is rated for 25.5hp and 36Nm. While these figures are not exactly impressive on paper for a near-500cc bike, the SRC is quicker than the Benelli Imperiale to 100kph by nearly 5s. It can also easily hold triple-digit cruising speeds all day long, with minimal vibrations, helped by its tall gearing.

In our time with it, the SRC 500 achieved a respectable 33.3kpl (overall), which combined with its 15.5-litre fuel tank, means it can comfortably cover more than 450km on a single tankful. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit and my complaint with it is that there is a disproportionately large gap between the foot peg and gear lever, resulting having to exaggerate your foot movement every time you need to shift gears. This would not have been an issue if there was a heel-shifter, something you would expect on a laidback machine.

What dissuades you from holding the aforementioned cruising speeds are weak, spongy brakes. Then there is the stock suspension set-up, which is far too soft, with the twin rear shocks bottoming out quite easily over most bumps. Adding two clicks of preload at the rear helped, (I weigh close to 86kg with gear), but the overall feel from the suspension is not of well-controlled damping. As has been the case with all the Chinese bikes we’ve tested recently, the SRC’s ABS calibration is too sensitive and the accelerator’s travel is abnormally long.

Despite these flaws, we have come to like the QJ SRC. That torquey engine is the star of the show and the retro design is a visual treat. However, the quality levels are disappointing for a ₹2.8 lakh bike, besides a few teething issues that need to be addressed.