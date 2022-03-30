Production of Rolls-Royce Dawn, Wraith stopped

Rolls-Royce Dawn and Rolls-Royce Wraith will exit production in 2023 and are already unavailable for order, the company has confirmed.

Both cars — the Dawn, a two-door convertible, and the Wraith, a two-door coupe — have reached the end of their scheduled production runs and will not be directly replaced as the firm focuses its self-funded resources on the development of the Spectre two-door electric coupe, which is due in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Company boss Torsten Muller-Otvos said orders for the two-door pair have now closed for all markets, having previously been taken off sale in the US. The nature of the firm’s orders and waiting list mean that it would be early 2023 before the final Wraith and Dawn models roll off its Goodwood production line.

Rolls-Royce views the Spectre as a belated successor to the coupe version of the seventh-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom, with the pair sharing a similar footprint.