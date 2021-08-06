Pre-owned vehicles and turbo engines

I am confused between the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos; both look amazing. My budget is ₹ 20 lakh and I want performance, space and good aftersales service. I prefer manual transmission and a turbo engine for a peppy ride.

Karan Gupta, Delhi

We can understand your confusion as both — Seltos and Creta are similar, as they come from the same automotive conglomerate (Hyundai Motor Group). The Seltos definitely has a sportier character and better interiors, though overall performance and space is the same. The Creta has a better cushioned backseat and the service network is better. So, to make it easy, we say if you are buying with your heart, go for Seltos; if you are buying with your head, the Creta is the one. But, you will not go wrong with either.

I want to buy a two-wheeler under ₹1 lakh. My priorities are crisp pickup, fuel efficiency and a smooth engine. I am willing to buy a pre-owned bike as I only intend to use the vehicle for about 18 months. Kindly suggest a new or used two-wheeler.

Naman Raj, via email

Your options in the used bike market are too vast to draw out here and will differ based on the age and condition of the vehicle. However, keeping your requirement and price point in mind, you could look for a clean example of either the Yamaha FZ FI or the Honda Unicorn/X-Blade. In the new bike market, you will find something like the Honda SP125 to fit your budget and needs.

