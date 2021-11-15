Porsche Macan facelift, Taycan launched in India

Porsche has just launched the Macan facelift (prices start at ₹ 83.21 lakh) and the all-electric Taycan sedan in India (priced between ₹ 1.50 and 2.30 crore, ex-showroom, India).

The Macan boasts cosmetic and mechanical updates and is being offered in three variants — Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS (prices for the S and GTS have not yet been announced). Under the hood, the entry-level Macan gets a 265hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine while the Macan S gets a new 380hp, 2.9-litre V6.

The range-topping GTS features the same V6 engine but is tuned to make 440hp. All variants get Porsche’s 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive as standard.

Porsche’s first pure EV is available in two body styles — the Taycan sedan and Taycan Cross Turismo estate. The former is available in four variants — standard, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, while the latter is offered in three variants — 4S, Turbo and Turbo S.

All but the entry-level Taycan which is rear-wheel drive (RWD) only, get all-wheel drive as standard. The RWD Taycan makes 408hp, while the Taycan 4S, with its dual-motor setup develops up to 530hp with overboost activated. The Cross Turismo 4S makes 571hp on overboost. The Turbo variant, meanwhile, in both body styles, produces up to 680hp, while the top-rung Turbo S produces up to 761hp.

Battery sizes range from 79.2kWh to 93.4kWh depending on the trim, and the WLTP range of the entry level RWD Taycan is 484km per charge.