Ola S1 Pro’s MoveOS 2 update gets cruise control

Launched in August 2021, the Ola S1 Pro promised many features on paper such as onboard navigation, hill-hold assist, cruise control, as well as music playback control. None of these were available at the time, but now, the MoveOS 2 OTA (Over The Air) update aims to bring some of those to the fray. Ola says that the update will fix the range drop and battery discharge issues on the Ola S1 Pro. The recently added cruise control is a feature that Ola claims will work at speeds between 20-80 kph in all riding modes, except for Eco. The updated Eco mode now offers a claimed real-world range of 165km, with a few customers even claiming that they exceeded the 200km mark.

Ola has also introduced turn-by-turn navigation and live route updates powered by MapMyIndia on the S1 Pro. Another added feature is music playback, which allows customers to pair their smartphones via Bluetooth and listen to the songs, either while on the go or while the scooter is stationary.

A significant addition is the introduction of Ola’s Companion App wherein the boot of the scooter can be locked or unlocked with a single button press. The app also provides real-time telemetric data like battery status, range across different modes, odometer readout and the scooter’s current software version.

This OTA update, which was originally set to come out in April 2022, will be rolled out in a phased manner.