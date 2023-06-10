Ola S1 Air gets a smaller battery

June 10, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

The Ola S1 Air was first announced in October 2022, with a 2.5kWh battery and an introductory price of ₹79,999. The company then expanded it to three variants in February 2023.

Now, the company has removed the 2kWh and 4kWh variants, leaving only the 3kWh variant. Deliveries of the S1 Air were originally supposed to begin in the first quarter of 2023, but the e-scooter is yet to go on sale.

The Ola S1 Air is now available only in a single 3kWh variant, priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy). The demand in the 3kWh variant is what has led to the discontinuation of the other two variants, says an official source.

The S1 is now available only in a single variant with a 3kWh battery. Customers who had booked Ola S1 Air will have no choice but to go for this 3kWh variant. The Ola S1 Air has a 3kWh battery with a claimed IDC range of 125 km. It has a top speed of 85kph with its motor rated for 4.5kW of peak power (claimed numbers).