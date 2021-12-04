Of ground clearances and DCT transmission

I want to buy a car with good safety features, decent fuel efficiency, great ride quality, reliable engine and good service network. I will be using the vehicle personally and commute 500km a month, coupled with occasional long drives. I currently own an i10 Kappa and consider buying either a compact SUV or premium hatchback under ₹15 lakh. My shortlisted vehicles include the Hyundai i20 NLine N8 DCT, Hyundai Venue DCT SX+, Honda Jazz ZX, Tata Nexon XZA+ and XUV300. Is there anything else I should take a look at?

Gowtham R, Secunderabad

For your budget, the Hyundai Venue and i20 with a DCT transmission are good choices. However, we feel the best for this budget is the Kia Sonet diesel AT, which you have not shortlisted. The Sonet 1.5 diesel is nicer to drive, thanks to a strong and smooth engine and a smoother 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Sonet is well-equipped, has brilliant interiors, and is reliable too. The only drawback is that the backseat is not spacious. If you want a spacious back seat, then the XUV300 is your best bet.

I am driving a 2015 Grand i10 diesel that is currently fitted with 165/65 R14s, which came as a standard from Hyundai. I want to upgrade it to 165/70 R14s. Is it a good choice? What are its pros and cons?

Mayank Arya, via email

You can fit the 165/70 R14s on the Grand i10. This will increase the ride height and ground clearance of the vehicle and also make the rims less susceptible to damage while negotiating potholes and kerbs.

If there is clearance between the fenders and the tyres, you can also consider fitting 175/65 R14s. This will increase the ground clearance, with the extra width giving you better road holding.

