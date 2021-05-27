New Skoda Octavia launch in June 2021

Skoda will launch the new Octavia in India in June 2021. The announcement was made by Zac Hollis, Brand Director (Sales, Service and Marketing), Skoda Auto India, via Twitter.

Built on the updated MQB platform, the new Octavia is larger than the outgoing model and will be offered with a sole petrol engine.

On the inside, the Octavia gets a free-standing touch-screen sitting atop the centre console on a shelf-like panel. It will also come with a two-spoke steering wheel like the Superb and the Kushaq SUV.

Power will come from a sole 190hp, 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. Unlike its predecessor, there will be no diesel engine option.

Apart from the Octavia, Skoda India has plans to introduce the Kushaq SUV as well as a facelifted Kodiaq SUV in India this year.