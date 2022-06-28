Michelin bags government’s first 5-star rating for fuel efficiency

Michelin has become the first tyre brand in India to receive a 5-star fuel efficiency rating according to the newly introduced star labelling program by the Government of India. The company’s tyres were also the first to receive a 4-star label for commercial vehicles.

As part of the new regulations set by the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS), Michelin tested its third-gen Latitude Sport 3 and Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyres. The new regulations dictate that all tyres sold in India from October 2022 onwards will have to meet crucial performance and safety standards like testing of rolling resistance and wet grip indexes. Therefore, all domestic and foreign manufacturers of passenger car tyres will be required to attribute the BEE star label in India.

AIS claims that a 5-star rated tyre consumes up to 9.5% less fuel on average than tyres with a lower rating. This translates to lesser greenhouse gas emissions, which are a significant cause of global warming. Additionally, upon switching to a 5-star rated tyre, there would be a reduction of up to 750kg of Co2 emissions on average when compared to a lower-rated tyre. Since fuel prices in the country have remained significantly high, these tyres can contribute towards helping consumers save costs by improving its overall efficiency.