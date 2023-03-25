HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mercedes AMG GT 63 E Performance to launch in India

March 25, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Team Autocar

Mercedes-AMG is all set to launch the GT 63 S E Performance in India on April 11, 2023. The super sedan from Affalterbach is the first hybrid model from Mercedes-Benz’s performance subsidiary.

The first plug-in hybrid from Mercedes-AMG is also said to be the brand’s most powerful production vehicle ever. It gets a 639hp, 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine coupled with a 204hp electric motor, and combined, they produce 843hp and over 1,400Nm of torque. With this, the GT 63 S E Performance can sprint from 0-100kph in 2.9sec, with a top speed of 316kph. 

The electric motor is powered by a 6.1kWh, 400V battery, which, according to Mercedes, weighs just 89kg. The carmaker claims that the PHEV has an electric only range of 12km and the electric motor alone can achieve a top speed of 130kph. It also gets four levels of regenerative braking, with one-pedal-driving capacity for certain driving situations.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance has subtle design changes over the standard car, including a redesigned front bumper modelled after the two-door GT, new badging, new exhaust outlets and a new alloy wheel design that is exclusive to the PHEV. It also gets a flap on the rear bumper that houses the charging port. Apart from this, the standard and PHEV GT 4-door coupe models look identical, as do their interiors. 

The GT 63 S E Performance, like other Mercedes PHEV models, has a number of hybrid-specific displays for the MBUX system that include an EV range indicator, real-time power consumption data and an electric motor power gauge.

The launch of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance falls in line with Mercedes’ growth strategy for 2023, which involves launching 10 vehicles in the top-end segment of the market. The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid-rivalling super sedan is the second of 10 launches, following the AMG E 53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ in January.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.