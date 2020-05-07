Watch | Mechanic invents ‘social distancing’ motorbike

This is a 'social distancing motorbike' It was built by Partha Saha, a mechanic from Agartala, Tripura.



It is an attempt to increase the importance of physical distancing at the time of COVID-19.

The motorbike has a one-metre distance between the rider and passenger. Saha bought an old bike from a scrap dealer and removed the engine. He cut the machine into two parts, and affixed a rod to connect the wheels.

The motorbike runs on battery power. It has a top speed of 40 kmph. It takes about 3 hours to charge the battery. The bike can then travel upto 80 km. The cost of charging the battery each time is Rs. 10.



Saha plans to use this motorbike to take his daughter to school. He feels that the current situation might persist and didn’t want her to take the school bus. Tripura's chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has also praised Saha for this invention.