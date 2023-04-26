Mahindra crosses 1 lakh mark Bolero sales

April 26, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that the Bolero has recorded its best-ever sales in a fiscal, crossing the 1,00,000-unit mark in financial year 2023 (April 2022-March 2023). Cumulative sales of the Bolero, since its introduction in 2000, total over 14 lakh units, which is a testament to the model’s reputation as a reliable and versatile workhorse. The Bolero Neo, launched in mid-2021, has also helped accelerate the pace of sales.

Bolero ranks seventh in India’s Top 30 Utility Vehicles. This constitutes 54% year-on-year growth with the Bolero and Bolero Neo together averaging monthly sales of 8,381 units.

Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, says: “With over 1.4 million sales in total, the Bolero has become a household name in semi-urban and rural India. One lakh sales in FY2023 are a testament to the unwavering trust and loyalty of our cherished customers.”

The Bolero, available in three variants — B4, B6, B6(0) — priced from ₹9.92 lakh to ₹11.03 lakh (on-road Delhi), is powered by a 76hp, 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mHawk diesel engine that has been updated to comply with the latest safety and emissions regulations.

With personal use, the Bolero SUV also sees active duty in municipal corporations and government departments for firefighting, forestry, irrigation, public works, emergency services and other critical operations. The hardy SUV is also a part of various law enforcement agencies across the country.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo, a rebrand of the Mahindra TUV300, aims to fill the gap between the standard Bolero and the Scorpio. It remains a ladder-frame SUV with a longitudinally mounted, 100hp, 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-diesel engine with rear-wheel drive. It is aimed at those who prefer a tough, compact SUV that can handle bad roads easily. There is now the option of a mechanical locking rear differential (from the Thar) to help in low-traction situations.

The Bolero Neo has four variants — N4, N8, N10, and N10(O) — priced from ₹10.08 lakh to ₹13.12 lakh (on-road Delhi).

Bolero contributes 28% towards Mahindra’s total sale of 3,59,253 units.