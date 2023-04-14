HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lamborghini Urus S launched

April 14, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Team Autocar

Lamborghini India has launched the Urus S, with prices starting at ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom, India). It is the second model in the Urus line-up apart from the Urus Performante, which is priced from ₹4.22 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The Urus S is a more luxury and customisation-oriented version of the two models, sitting below the driver-focused Urus Performante. The Urus S made its global debut in September last year, as a replacement for the outgoing Urus.

Powering the Urus S is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 as the Urus Performante, producing 666hp and 850Nm of torque. While the Urus Performante can sprint from 0-100kph in a claimed 3.3 seconds, the Urus S manages it in 3.5 seconds (claimed). Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The suspension set-up is one of the major differences between the Urus S and Urus Performante. While the latter adopted a sportier, lowered, fixed coil spring for better handling, the Urus S retains the air suspension from before. Not only will this allow the Urus S to alter its ride height, but it will also give it a better ride quality. This will allow the Urus S to get three off-road modes — Sabbia, Neve and Terra (Sand, Snow and Mud) — in addition to Strada, Sport and Corsa (Street, Sport and Track) modes. The Urus Performante, however, only gets a single off-road mode, ‘Rally’, because of the lack of air springs.

The Urus S gets the same cosmetic upgrades as the Urus Performante that includes the new bumper, a new bonnet with cooling vents and a slightly reprofiled bumper. However, a partially exposed carbon-fibre bonnet and a carbon-fibre roof are available as an option on the Urus Performante.

On the inside, the Urus S gets the same interior design as the Urus Performante but uses different material. Where the Urus Performante has a Black Alcantara interior as standard, the interior in the Urus S gets leather as standard but can be customised to get an Alcantara interior as well. Lamborghini will also allow a greater degree of customisation on the Urus S by offering a wider choice of material.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.