Motoring

KTM, Husqvarna hike prices

KTM and Husqvarna hike the prices of their bikes across their entire range yet again, with the increase ranging from ₹1,427 to ₹2,148, depending on the model. 

The entire KTM 390 range has seen a hike of ₹2,148 and prices now stand at ₹2,96,230 for the 390 Duke, ₹3,16,070 for the RC 390 and ₹3,37,043 for the 390 Adventure. 

Meanwhile, prices for the 250cc KTMs and the 125 Duke have gone up by ₹2,099. Currently, the 125 Duke is priced at ₹1,78,041, while the 250 Duke and Adventure are priced at ₹2,37,222 and ₹2,44,205, respectively. 

The Husqvarna range also sees an identical price hike of ₹2,099, with the bikes setting you back by ₹2,19,251 for the Vitpilen 250 and ₹2,19,878 for the Svartpilen 250.

KTM’s 200cc range has seen prices go up by ₹1,427, which has resulted in the 200 Duke costing ₹1,91,693 and the RC 200 costing ₹2,14,688.

The smallest sportbike from the Austrian marque, the RC 125, has seen a price hike of ₹1,779 bringing its price up to ₹1,88,640.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2022 11:10:39 am | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/ktm-husqvarna-hike-prices/article65697429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY