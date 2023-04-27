KTM 890 SMT unveiled

April 27, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

KTM has taken the wraps off the 890 SMT, a model that revives the SMT moniker after almost two decades. The 890 SMT (SMT stands for Super Moto touring in KTM speak) is meant to be a ‘tall-roader’, along the likes of the BMW F 900 XR.

As was the case with the erstwhile 990 SMT, the 890 SMT borrows a mix of parts from the Adventure and the Duke models, to create its own identity. The liquid-cooled, 889cc, parallel-twin engine is rated for 105hp and 100Nm, figures that are identical to the 890 Adventure. The 890 SMT has a dry weight of 194kg, which is 6kg less than the 890 Adventure, and at 15.8 litres, the SMT also carries 4.6 litres less fuel.

Suspension is courtesy of WP, with a 43mm fork and monoshock, both fully adjustable. However, the SMT has 180mm of suspension travel at both ends, compared to the 200mm figures on the Adventure. Seat height, however, at 860mm is equally intimidating on both. There have been a few revisions to the chassis on the SMT as well, to suit its intended usage. The SMT has ‘tighter’ geometry in comparison to the Adventure, claims KTM, and the monoshock is angled downward to make room for the longer swingarm.

True to its Supermoto heritage, the SMT runs on 17-inch cast alloy rims shod with Michelin PowerGP tyres, which puts it more in line with the sporty 890 Duke R. Interestingly, on all the images on KTM’s press site and the manufacturer’s official European site, the 890 SMT is sans pillion foot pegs as well as mounting points for the same.

The 890 SMT gets a comprehensive suite of electronics, including four riding modes — Rain, Street, Sport and Track — of which only the latter is fully customisable and is an optional extra. Cornering ABS and traction control are present, courtesy of the IMU, and the rear ABS can be switched off.

For the first 1,500km, all 890 SMT owners will be able to use the bi-directional quickshifter and cruise control, as part of the Demo mode, after which these features have to be purchased separately. Customers can even purchase a separate accessory Bluetooth module, which pairs one’s smartphone to the TFT dash, enabling navigation prompts and notification alerts.