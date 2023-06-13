KTM 200 Duke with LED headlights spotted

June 13, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

The first image has emerged of a KTM 200 Duke sporting an LED headlight.

As expected, the KTM 200 Duke sports the same design as the larger Dukes, with a central spine running top-to-bottom, splitting the headlight elements. What gives this away as being the 200 is the fact that it sports an underbelly exhaust exit, as opposed to the 250 and 390 Dukes, which feature a side-slung unit. In terms of spec, the 200 will be closer to the 250, continuing to use an LCD panel, unlike the 390, which gets a TFT display.

This new version equipped with the LED headlight will be priced at ₹1.97 lakh (ex-showroom), and KTM will keep the current 200 Duke with the halogen headlight, also on sale. Prices for this version will remain pretty much the same, at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom), making it ₹4,000 more affordable than the LED variant. With the bike now being shipped to dealers, it is expected that KTM should make an official announcement regarding the update very soon.