Kia Sonet Aurochs launched

May 10, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Kia has launched the Sonet Aurochs Edition at a starting price of ₹11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition is based on the HTX trim level and is available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines. The Aurochs Edition sits between the HTX and HTX+ trims in the Sonet’s variant line-up.

Updates to the Sonet Aurochs Edition are cosmetic, much like the Sonet Anniversary Edition that was introduced in October 2021. Similar to the previous edition, the Aurochs gets a beefier-looking front skid plate as well as tangerine accents on the front bumper, grille, door sills, rear skid plate and centre wheel caps. The grille also gets the Aurochs badging in tangerine. The SUV is available in four colours — Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver and Glacier White Pearl.

As it is based on the HTX trim, the features list of the Sonet Aurochs Edition remains unchanged. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic LED headlamps, a single-pane sunroof, drive modes, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control and more. Safety features include four airbags, seat-belt reminders for all seats, three-point seatbelts for all seats, tyre pressure monitoring system and more.

Compared to the HTX+ trims, it misses out on equipment such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, connected car tech and an air purifier.

The Sonet Aurochs Edition is available with the 120hp, 172Nm, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 116hp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. While both are mated to the six-speed iMT, the petrol is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and the diesel is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox.