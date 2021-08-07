Kia India crosses 3 lakh unit sales milestone in 2 years

Kia Motors India has managed to sell over 3,00,000 utility vehicles in the country in just two years. After its market debut in August 2019, the company crossed the 1,00,000 mark in July 2020, and raked up another 1,00,000 unit of sales by January this year.

Kia India’s flagship product, the Seltos, remains the highest contributor with a 66% share in sales, while the Sonet added 32% . The brand sold 7,310 units of its premium MPV, the Carnival.

The Seltos was the 3,00,000th car to roll out from Kia’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur.

Commenting on this achievement, Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia India said, “3,00,000 sales for Kia India is a strong affirmation of customer acceptance and their confidence in the brand and its offerings. Despite testing times, the Indian market has shown a strong rebound in demand. Our extensive sales, aftersales service network and pre-emptive measures like an end-to-end digitised sales process has helped us minimise business risks and perform against all odds.”

Kia has developed a strong retail network in the country. It now aims to expand it footprint from the current 300 to 360 touchpoints, covering 90% of the Indian market, including Tier III, IV cities and upcountry markets. Kia also initiated its digitisation drive and has been offering end-to-end digital sales since the start of its sales operations in the country.