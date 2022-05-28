Kia EV6 bookings open ahead of launch

Kia India is all set to launch the brand’s first EV in the Indian market, the EV6, on June 2. The carmaker has now started accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹ 3 lakh. It will be sold through 15 dealerships across 12 cities in the country.

Kia India has also revealed the details of the EV6 variants, and here is what it will offer with respect to range, specs and features. The Kia EV6 headed to India will come with a sole 77.4kWh battery pack. Kia will be offering the EV6 in rear-wheel-drive (RWD), single motor, and all-wheel-drive (AWD), dual motor layouts. In the RWD guise, the EV6 produces 229hp and 350Nm, while the AWD variant makes 325hp and 605Nm.

The India-spec EV6, like its international counterpart, will also be offered with two charging options — a 50kW that can charge from 10 % to 80 % in a claimed 73 minutes, and a faster 350kW option that can do 10-80 % in a claimed 18 minutes. Kia says on a single charge, it can do 528 kilometres (WLTP cycle).

The India-spec EV6 will be available only in the top-spec GT-line variant. It will come well equipped with features such as augmented reality heads-up display, 14-speaker Meridian sound system, a pair of 12.3-inch screens, connected car tech, electronically adjustable front seats and a sunroof.

In terms of safety, the EV6 will get a host of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control and forward collision assist. Along with it, the crossover will get eight airbags, Electronic Stability Programme and hill-hold assist. The EV6 was awarded a full five-star safety rating by the Euro NCAP.

Bookings for the Kia EV6 are now open, just a week ahead of its price announcement. Given the global supply constraints, Kia is bringing only 100 units of the EV6 to India for this year. Being a full import, the prices are expected to be in the region of ₹ 60 lakh to ₹ 70 lakh, ex-showroom.

When launched, the EV6 will take on the likes of the upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge.