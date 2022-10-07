Kia Carens MPV recalled over airbag issue

Kia India has issued a recalls of its Carens MPV to fix a potential issue with the airbag control unit software. Kia says 44,174 units of the MPV will be recalled and they are reaching out to owners regarding the same.

The South Korean manufacturer said customers will have to visit their respective Kia dealerships to schedule an appointment for the recall. Alternatively, it can be done via the official website or the Kia app. Kia added that the voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken to inspect the issue and that it will provide a software update, where required, free of charge.

While there have been two previous recalls — in October 2019 and March 2020 — for Kia Seltos diesel variants regarding fuel pump issues, this is the first recall for the Carens.

Kia Carens was launched in February this year with three engine options — a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The MPV comes with six- and seven-seater configurations and has waiting periods of up to 10 months, depending on the trim.