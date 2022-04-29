Kawasaki launches updated Versys 650

At EICMA last year, Kawasaki rolled out the updated 2022 version of its Versys 650 middleweight adventure tourer. It comes with improvements like a new TFT display, the addition of traction control, and updated styling, among other things. The fundamentals of the motorcycle, however, remain largely the same. This updated version is yet to launch in India (expected to arrive in the next month or two), but if one is willing to forego the changes, they could benefit on deals on the outgoing model.

Anzen Kawasaki in Mumbai is offering a sizeable discount of ₹ 1.5 lakh on the current-gen Versys 650. The only conditions are that the offer is only valid till April 30, and only applicable if you take the 2+2 year extended warranty package. If you check these boxes, the on-road price of the motorcycle drops from ₹ 9.25 lakh to ₹ 7.75 lakh.

The ex-showroom price of the Versys 650 currently stands at ₹ 7.15 lakh and is expected to go up slightly with the launch of the updated model. As for the current bike on which the offer is available, the features list includes semi-digital instrumentation featuring a gear position indicator, and an adjustable windscreen.

Bits that remain unchanged compared to the updated version are the upside-down fork that is adjustable for preload and rebound damping, the preload-adjustable monoshock, and the 66hp, 61Nm, 649cc parallel-twin motor.