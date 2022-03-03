Jeep previews all-electric SUV for first time ever

Jeep has globally previewed its first all-electric model at parent company Stellantis’ online event. For now, Jeep has only released teaser images of the yet-to-be named SUV. It is expected to make its public debut by early 2023, and will sit on sister company Citroen’s eCMP platform.

The first images only reveal the upcoming SUV’s exterior design, which does not stray far from Jeep’s current boxy and upright design language. The trademark Jeep grille is now closed off and houses an ‘e’ logo to showcase the model’s electric credentials. The headlamps look to feature a split design with the LED daytime running lamps positioned above the main rectangular headlamps. Pronounced wheel arches, strong shoulder line and notable amounts of body cladding add some character to the SUV.

The rear is characterised by sunken, squared tail-lamps with LED graphics similar to the recently revealed Renegade facelift. The bumper features plenty of black cladding with a faux skid plate to add to its SUV character.

While Jeep will reveal more details closer to the model’s global debut one can expect the all-new SUV to get a four-wheel drive variant in keeping with Jeep’s off-road heritage.