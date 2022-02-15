Jeep Meridian teased ahead of mid-2022 launch

Jeep has officially confirmed that the Compass-based three-row SUV will be called Meridian in India and will be launched here mid-2022.

Jeep also revealed that the new 7-seater SUV recently traversed from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, along the Meridian 77-degree east longitude. Covering a distance of over 5,000 km, the manufacturer is said to have tested the SUV’s performance across various parameters on this drive.

The Jeep Meridian that completed this drive also sported a unique camouflage. The design of the camouflage included recognisable icons from each state — Delhi’s India Gate, the camels of Rajasthan, Kerala’s coconut trees and the like. .

Based on the same platform as the Compass, the Meridian has a longer wheelbase, a bigger rear overhang and larger rear doors as compared to the former. While there will be some similarity with the Compass in terms of design, the Meridian will also borrow styling cues from the new Grand Cherokee.

On the inside, the Merdian’s dashboard design is likely to be almost identical to the Compass’, save for some trim and upholstery changes. It is also expected to carry forward almost all the features and equipment from the Compass.

The Meridian is expected to be powered by the Compass’ tried and tested 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Multijet turbo-diesel engine. The unit is expected to be tuned to develop more power to cope with the SUV’s additional weight. This engine will come paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system as standard.