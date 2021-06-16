Jaguar launches facelifted F-Pace SUV in India

The facelifted Jaguar F-Pace has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹ 69.99 lakh. The updated luxury SUV is available in a single, fully-loaded R-Dynamic S trim level with a choice of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines.

With the mid-cycle update, the F-Pace features a more prominent grille, restyled bumpers, sleeker LED headlights and tail-lights, as well as a new hood that now extends all the way to the grille. The rest of the F-Pace’s design is unchanged from the outgoing model.

The R-Dynamic S trim additionally adds a ‘Shadow Atlas’ finish to the diamond mesh grille, blacked-out inserts on the bumper, and black alloy wheels.

The cabin also gets a thorough redesign, including a revised dashboard design, new steering wheel (similar to the one in the I-Pace), revised air-con controls and a stubby gear lever in place of the older model’s rotary gear knob.

The F-Pace comes packed with features such as the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro curved glass touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, powered front seats with memory function for the driver, powered reclining rear seats, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting and four-zone climate control, to name a few.

Under the hood, the F-Pace is once again available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol mill is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit developing 252hp and 365Nm, while the diesel, also a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mill, puts out 204hp and 430Nm. Jaguar offers an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive as standard.