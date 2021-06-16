Motoring

Jaguar launches facelifted F-Pace SUV in India

The facelifted Jaguar F-Pace has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹ 69.99 lakh. The updated luxury SUV is available in a single, fully-loaded R-Dynamic S trim level with a choice of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines.

With the mid-cycle update, the F-Pace features a more prominent grille, restyled bumpers, sleeker LED headlights and tail-lights, as well as a new hood that now extends all the way to the grille. The rest of the F-Pace’s design is unchanged from the outgoing model.

The R-Dynamic S trim additionally adds a ‘Shadow Atlas’ finish to the diamond mesh grille, blacked-out inserts on the bumper, and black alloy wheels.

The cabin also gets a thorough redesign, including a revised dashboard design, new steering wheel (similar to the one in the I-Pace), revised air-con controls and a stubby gear lever in place of the older model’s rotary gear knob.

The F-Pace comes packed with features such as the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro curved glass touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, powered front seats with memory function for the driver, powered reclining rear seats, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting and four-zone climate control, to name a few.

Under the hood, the F-Pace is once again available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol mill is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit developing 252hp and 365Nm, while the diesel, also a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mill, puts out 204hp and 430Nm. Jaguar offers an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive as standard.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2021 6:10:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/jaguar-launches-facelifted-f-pace-suv-in-india/article34831627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY